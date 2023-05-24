Joe Jonas is "cool" with Taylor Swift after all these years.

In a new joint interview with his brothers, Jonas reflected briefly on his history with Swift and, more specifically, her passionate fanbase of Swifties. Jonas and Swift briefly dated in 2008 and split during what Swift has described as a 25-second phone call.

Now, some of Swift's former flames have found themselves back in the crosshairs of Swift's highly protective fanbase, thanks in part to newly released music from the singer including "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and "Would've, Could've, Should've." The former is said to be about her split from Jake Gyllenhaal and the latter, John Mayer.

Even Taylor Lautnermade headlines with a joke about Swift's upcoming Speak Now re-release, cracking that he was "praying" for Mayer.

"I hope to think they like me," Jonas said during an interview with Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert, after the host noted that Swift's fans had overtaken the comments section of a podcast interview he did with Gyllenhaal.

"No one f**ks with the Swifties, you know," Nick Jonas, who was also in on the interview, quickly chimed in.

"Our fanbase is -- we get it," Joe continued. "We understand the passion you have behind your artist."

The 33-year-old singer added, "I'm cool with Taylor. We're cool."

When Shepard continued the conversation, saying, "And the fans never got mad at you," Jonas was quick to offer a correction.

"Oh, yeah. Yeah," he confirmed. "But it's been many, many years removed."

Swift previously squashed any bad blood with Jonas in a 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when she was asked about the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager.

"Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," Swift told DeGeneres. "That was too much, that was too much."

"I was 18, yeah," she continued. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

The incident Swift is referring to is from a 2008 episode of Ellen when Swift was promoting her album, Fearless, and shared that the songs were about "boys and love." When the daytime host asked if any of the songs were about Joe, her boyfriend at the time, Swift revealed that they had broken up.

"There's one [song] that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch," she shared, referencing the song "Forever and Always."

"...We haven't talked since, but you know what, some day I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me," she continued. "...When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

She added, "Sorry, I had to."

Joe later said it "did feel nice" to receive Swift's apology during an interview on the Lorraine show. "It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but, at the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young."

The exes have been on friendly terms for many years. Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, has publicly declared her love of Swift's music, while fans have speculated that one line from Swift's "Invisible String" -- "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents" -- could be about Joe and Turner's daughter.

Elsewhere in the Jonas Brothers' Armchair interview, Nick made a serious revelation about one performance that sent him seeking therapy. More on that below.

