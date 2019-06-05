Joe Jonas Says It Felt 'Nice' to Receive Apology from Ex Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas is grateful for Taylor Swift's apology.

During an interview on ITV's Lorraine show, the 29-year-old Jonas Brothers member expressed positive feelings about Swift's recent apology for publicly criticizing him after their split. The pair dated for three months in 2008 and, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Swift revealed she regretted her remarks about Jonas.

"Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," Swift told DeGeneres of her most rebellious act as a teenager. "That was too much, that was too much."

"I was 18, yeah," she continued. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

"It did feel nice," Jonas said of Swift's statement. "It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but, at the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young."

During her 2008 appearance on Ellen, Swift teased her then-new album Fearless and spoke about "Forever and Always," a song that was about Jonas.

"There's one [song] that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch," she told DeGeneres at the time. "... We haven't talked since, but you know what, some day I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me...When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18. Sorry, I had to."

With the past behind them both, Swift and Jonas have moved on; the former with boyfriend Joe Alwyn and the latter with Sophie Turner, whom he wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony last month.

"We had a little bit of planning to do with that," Jonas said on Lorraine. "It was unexpected to go live on Instagram and see so many photos and for the Elvis to do interviews. But we kind of laughed it all off, and it was just nice to be able to get a couple of friends together, we played the Billboard Awards... and that was probably the best way to throw an after-party."

Watch the video below for more on Jonas and Swift.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Regrets Putting Ex Joe Jonas 'On Blast' Back in 2008

Sophie Turner Says Having Joe Jonas By Her Side Is a 'Bit of Comfort' at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere (Exclusive)

Diplo Says Joe Jonas Has Apologized for Saying He 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Related Gallery