Sophie Turner is so thankful to have Joe Jonas by her side.

A day after the actress stepped out to support her husband at his event, the Jonas Brother accompanied his wife to her Dark Phoenix premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the X-Men film's leading lady, who couldn't help but gush about how comforting it was to have him as her date.

"It's great. It's wonderful. It's nerve wrecking, but it's amazing [to have him here]," Turner expressed. "It's a bit of comfort in an otherwise nerve-wrecking day."

The newlyweds looked picture perfect posing on the red carpet. The blonde beauty was stunning in a black-and-gray striped strapless dress by Louis Vuitton that featured silver detailing and a black belt. She also wore earrings and a ring from the French designer.

Jonas, on his end, coordinated with his lady love, wearing a black suit with a black-and-white stripped shirt.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The night before, Turner dazzled in a silver metallic number while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Jonas' Chasing Happiness. ET caught up with the Jonas Brothers during the event, where they praised their wives for supporting them for the special event.

"It's a dream come true," Nick Jonas expressed. "They're all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Watch below to hear more.

Dark Phoenix arrives in theaters on June 7.

