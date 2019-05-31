Sophie Turner is taking married life one day at a time.

"I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet. I don’t know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment," she tells PorterEdit in a new interview published on Friday.

The Game of Thrones star not-so-secretly got married to Joe Jonas in Las Vegas on May 1, with Diplo live streaming the whole ceremony. While Jonas has jokingly said that the DJ "ruined" the wedding, Turner just laughs it off.

"It's tricky when people live stream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny," she explains.

When asked how long she would have liked to keep her nuptials hidden from the public, she replies, "Maybe not forever. I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiance,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret."

"Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be," she adds. "It's not about the dress. It’s not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."

And Turner will be forever dedicated to her hubby, who, she has previously shared, has helped her through all her ups and downs, including her candid struggles with mental health. While she has received treatment for anxiety and depression, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix leading lady wants to change how people in her native country view it.

"My parents are still like, 'Why do you go to therapy?' and I'm like, 'Because I'm depressed, remember?'" she says. "It's a very British thing -- that idea you should just get on with it, 'chin up.' Therapy is seen as a bit self-indulgent, a bit soft. But therapy and medication have helped me immeasurably."

"The first step to any kind of movement is just to put it out there, talk about it and make it less of a taboo so that people can go and get help and not feel embarrassed to do so," she explains. "People feel so much shame about it, so if, by talking about it, I can even have an impact on one person, that would be awesome."

Meanwhile, she's also focusing on her role as Jean Grey in the upcoming X-Men film. "I felt like I’d won a contest. Every time I was on set, I thought: I shouldn’t be here. It was mad to have one-on-one scenes with Jess [Chastain] or Jen [Lawrence] or Michael [Fassbender]," she says of taking a leading role in Dark Phoenix, a follow-up to 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse. Most recently, Turner also said goodbye to her GoT character, Sansa Stark. With the show now over, does she ever see herself returning to the franchise in the future?

"Maybe we should do a season nine?" she muses, before adding, "In 20 years, when I'm old and haggard and out of work, I'll definitely be up for a season nine."

