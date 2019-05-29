What happens in Vegas, doesn't always stay in Vegas!

As it turns out, Joe Jonas' surprise Vegas wedding with Sophie Turner was supposed to be kept a secret after all. The 29-year-old singer was recently a guest on the U.K.'s Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp radio show, where he opened up about the nuptials that went down at a local chapel in Sin City on May 1.

The public quickly caught on to the "secret" ceremony when one of their guests, Diplo, live streamed the occasion via Instagram. When asked by one of the hosts whether Diplo "ruined" it, Joe laughed, confirming that the DJ live streamed their vow ceremony without their knowledge.

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

"Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it," confessed the newly married singer, who was joined on the show by brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters."

"We just laughed, we loved it," he added. "We thought it was ridiculous. And I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he's like, 'Going to hit this wedding real quick,' [in his Instagram Story]."

Regardless of how public it all became, Joe said the expected nuptials were still "lit" and teased whether he and his Game of Thrones star wife will be going on a honeymoon anytime soon.

"We've got plans that we'll be hush-hush about," he shared. "We'll make time for that."

Joe and Sophie's Vegas nuptials (officiated by an Elvis impersonator) were undoubtedly epic, but a source told ET earlier this month that the lovebirds have plans for a bigger wedding in Paris, France, with their family and friends.

"Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was," the source said. "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

Hear more in the video below.

