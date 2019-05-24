Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding may happen very soon.

TheGame of Thrones star and the Jonas Brother had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. However, a source told ET that the newlyweds would still have a big ceremony with all their friends and family.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Turner was asked about her Vegas nuptials and may have dropped a hint about when wedding No. 2 will take place.

Showing a photo of Turner and Jonas after they had tied the knot, host Graham Norton asked if they chose Diplo to be their photographer. The DJ had taken it upon himself to share the ceremony with his millions of Instagram followers.

"We didn't choose him to be our wedding photographer," Turner explained, adding, "He just kind of decided to live stream it."

When asked if they would be having a big party soon, Turner coyly responded "potentially," with Norton thinking he revealed private information.

"Oh no, is that a secret? Not anymore," he said. "I didn't sign anything. It's in France, 15th of July…I have no idea."

Turner laughed before saying, "That was a pretty good guess!"

Earlier this month, a source told ET that "Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment."

"That's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was," the source shared. "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

Meanwhile, during the Graham Norton appearance -- which also included Jonas' ex Taylor Swift -- one thing Turner did reveal was her secret circus skill and how she can fall asleep anywhere.

"I'm incredible at sleeping," Turner confessed. "I can do it anywhere you like, anytime."

She also showed off her impressive aerialist moves and how flexible she is. "That's right. Imagine what I can do when I'm warmed up," she joked.

