Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Sophie Turner is setting the record straight when it comes to her Game of Thrones character's true desire.

ET chatted with the 23-year-old actress and co-star Jessica Chastain at the junket for their upcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, where Turner shared that Sansa Stark, her character on the hit HBO show, was never after the Iron Throne.

"Since she got to King's Landing in season one, she never wanted that Iron Throne," she clarified. "She never wanted to rule over that many people… I think, watching how this character finished on Game of Thrones was the most satisfying ending."

"I agree with that," Chastain chimed in, later commenting, "Queen of the North. That's better… There's no Iron Throne anymore, first of all… But yeah, absolutely, I'd said that to her. I said it was my favorite, her and Arya, are my favorite arcs of the series."

As viewers know, the Iron Throne was obliterated by Drogon, the last of Daenerys Targeryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons, after she was killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the destroyed King's Landing throne room.

Earlier in the chat, Turner also explained why she felt Sansa would thrive as the newly-crowned ruler of the North.

"I love the way that Sansa's journey ended," she stated. "I think it was kind of the one thing that she wanted throughout the whole show…to be home and to be where she felt most safe and comfortable and that's Winterfell. She's totally capable of leading those people."

After the series ended on Sunday, Turner also sat down for a chat with The New York Times, where she called out the petitions demanding a remake of the final season of GoT.

"All of these petitions and things like that -- I think it's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season," she said. "Like, 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it's not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

Then, on Tuesday morning, the actress gifted fans another behind-the-scenes photo celebrating the survival of the Stark siblings, including herself, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wight) and Arya (Maisie Williams).

"The pack survived," she captioned the still of herself vaping, Wright smiling while showing off his bare legs and Williams striking a serious pose in sunglasses.

It turns out the line is also a variation on a tattoo Turner has, which some have argued was a massive spoiler when it was revealed last year. However, Turner insisted, during a visit to James Corden's talk show, that it was simply a reference to a line featured in the show: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives."

Get all the details on the Game of Thrones finale right here.

SEE MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sophie Turner Shares Behind-the-Scenes 'Game of Thrones' Pic With 'The Pack'

Sophie Turner Calls 'Game of Thrones' Petition 'Disrespectful'

Queen in the North: The Case for Sophie Turner as 'Game of Thrones' MVP

Related Gallery