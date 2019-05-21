Now that Game of Thrones has come to an end, Sophie Turner is celebrating the survivors.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

The 23-year-old actress shared a new photo on Instagram on Tuesday morning featuring herself and her TV siblings Arya and Bran Stark (played by Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright). However, in the photo, snapped from a monitor on set, all three have broken character in fun ways.

Turner appears to be vaping while Wright is smiling cheekily at the camera as he showcases his exposed legs. Williams strikes a stoic pose in sunglasses -- definitely not the demeanor of the world-weary heroes.

"The pack survived," the Dark Phoenix actress captioned the photo, referencing the Stark family's sigil, the direwolf. The photo was taken during one of the season finale's seminal scenes in which Bran is named King of the Six Kingdoms. This is also the scene in which fans spotted a water bottle that didn't belong.

This isn't the first time that Turner has used a variation on this phrase. In fact, she has it tattooed on her arm, along with the direwolf symbol.

During the show, both Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and Sansa, Turner's character, recite a sentence that could definitely be interpreted as a spoiler to how the show concludes: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives."

But, while on The Late Late Show with James Corden in June 2018, Turner discussed her tattoo and claimed at the time that it wasn't a spoiler, simply "a quote from last season. Everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it's just a moral that I like to live by."

Nonetheless, as the beloved show drew to a close, all the of the Stark children survived, although they parted ways again. Sansa became Queen of the North, Arya decided to become an explorer and sail west of Westeros, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was sentenced to the northern wall once again as penance for killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and, of course, Bran the Broken became king.

Speaking of Harington, Gemma Whelan (who plays Yara Greyjoy) also shared a behind-the-scenes still from the scene featuring a meeting of Westeros' lords -- and showcasing the leading man touching up Williams' makeup between takes as the rest of the cast watches.

"New make up chap," she captioned the hilarious still.

Although the season finale drew an enormous audience on Sunday night, the finale (and penultimate episode) were met with outrage from fans who didn't approve of the show's direction, even inspiring a petition that demands the show's eighth season get remade.

In a post-finale interview with The New York Times, Turner addressed the hostility the show's final season received from viewers, calling the petition "disrespectful."

"All of these petitions and things like that -- I think it's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season," Turner explained to the newspaper. "Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it's not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

As for Sansa's fate, Turner also shared that she's more than happy with how she her storyline ended on the show -- claiming her throne in Winterfell.

"I loved it. It's the only place that she really, truly feels safe," the actress stated. "It's the place that she's the most capable of ruling. She would be a fair and loving ruler, and it's what she's been striving for this whole series: to go back home, to protect her home. And finally she has that."

Get more details on the final episode of Game of Thrones right here.

