Sophie Turner debuted a brand new look for her appearance on The Graham Norton Show -- and ended up looking a bit like Taylor Swift!

Joe Jonas' present and past (he and Turner married on May 1, a decade after he and Swift ended their brief romance) came together for the late-night talk show, which is set to air on Friday in the U.K. on BBC One. Turner, rocking a fresh set of bangs, proved there was no awkwardness with Swift as they laughed over a story the "ME!" singer told during the episode.

Turner's X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-stars, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy, were also present during the pair's chat with Norton.

Swift's appearance with Turner comes a week after she told Ellen DeGeneres that she regretted putting Jonas "on blast" following their 2008 breakup.

The singer was promoting her album, Fearless, at the time, and informed DeGeneres that she and Jonas were no longer together.

"There's one [song] that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch," she shared, referencing the song "Forever and Always."

"...We haven't talked since, but you know what, someday I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me," she continued. "...When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

As Swift told DeGeneres last week, that incident is in the past. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there," she explained to the host.

