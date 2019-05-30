Diplo isn't about to go down for "ruining" Joe Jonas' surprise Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner.

As Jonas revealed during his appearance on the U.K.'s Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp radio show this week, his Vegas wedding to Turner was supposed to be kept under wraps -- before Diplo decided to document the whole thing on his Instagram Story.

The Jonas Brother laughed when asked by the radio show's hosts if Diplo "ruined" the affair, confirming it was an unexpected aspect of the event. Diplo hilariously clapped back on Instagram on Thursday.

"The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit," the DJ wrote -- to which Jonas jokingly replied with an eye roll emoji.

Though Jonas first teased Diplo for spilling the beans, he later admitted to getting a kick out of the coverage.

"I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters," he said.



"We just laughed, we loved it," Jonas added. "We thought it was ridiculous. And I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he's like, 'Going to hit this wedding real quick,' [in his Instagram Story]."

Jonas and Turner -- who will tie the knot in a second ceremony this summer in France -- married after the Billboard Music Awards in Vegas on May 1.

The Elvis who married the couple, Jesse Garon (aka "Reverend Elvis Presley"), spilled all the wedding details in an interview with ET earlier this month. Watch below.

