While Joe Jonas is technically a married man, that's not gonna keep him from enjoying the bachelor party he never got.

A source tells ET that the 29-year-old musician is "having a bachelor party in Ibiza to celebrate his upcoming second wedding to Sophie Turner."

Joe and Sophie officially tied the knot in front of a close group of friends during a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

"Although the couple tied the knot in May in Vegas, they will be having a more formal wedding in June in France," the source adds. "Joe wanted to celebrate with his friends and family and is doing so on a yacht."

Danielle Jonas's brother, Mike Deleasa, took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of Joe's yacht-based celebration, which Us Weekly was the first to report on.

The pairs' upcoming traditional wedding comes more than a month after the couple exchanged vows at a secret ceremony officiated by a famed Las Vegas Elvis impersonator.

Aside from Joe's brothers-turned-bandmates and their own ladyloves, the fun Sin City ceremony was also attended by friends of the band, including Diplo, who streamed parts of the surprise event over Instagram.

