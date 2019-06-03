J-Sisters in the house!

The Jonas Brothers celebrated the premiere of their new documentary, Chasing Happiness, in Los Angeles, California, on Monday night. And, while the boy band was looking dapper in luxury Italian menswear brand, Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, all eyes were on their gorgeous wives when it came to the red carpet.

“It's a dream come true,” Nick Jonas, 26, told ET about having all of their wives there. “They're all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world.”

“We got them on their one day off!” added middle brother, Joe Jonas.

Eldest brother, 31-year-old Kevin Jonas, and his wife, Danielle, kissed like it was the “First Time,” much to the delight of photographers who captured the sweet moment.

Joe and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner, sparkled and smiled, likely still beaming from their recent Las Vegas “Wedding Bells.”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas was “Burnin’ Up” with Priyanka Chopra as the two, who tied the knot in December, shared an electrifying embrace while gazing into each other’s eyes.

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joe Jonas also proved he's the perfect Instagram husband by helping Sophie capture this moment!

The film, releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th, chronicles the rise, fall and resurgence of the popular trio, and features never-before-seen home interviews, as well as insight from their parents, Denise and Kevin.

While talking to ET, Kevin admitted the brothers' relationship was so strained at one point that he wondered if they would make full amends.

“There definitely was [moments we thought our relationship wouldn't recover,]” he said. “It took time, but after the initial shock of it all, it lead to a better relationship. This documentary really shows the come back together moment.”

Joe, 29, added that making the documentary has served a reminder to the trio -- who also have an 18-year-old brother, Frankie -- that they are family first.

“I think what we learned over the last year, and what the doc shows quite a bit is that our relationship as brothers, as family, comes first,” he said. “And, then the band -- that comes second. It's important to us, obviously, but we have to make sure we have a healthy outlook on everything, and that ultimately makes us a lot more fun. And we enjoy the road a lot more.”

While the heartthrobs were thrilled to have their wives by their side, one celebrity fan who once dreamed of being a Jonas Brothers wife herself, was meanwhile soaking up the fact she was even invited to the premiere --Bachelor in Paradise star, Ashley Iaconetti!

The super-fan took to her Instagram Stories to express her disbelief that the pinch-me moment was going down -- while her fiancé, Jared Haibon, was at a bar.

“I don’t think Lizzy and I would ever think that this day would happen, where we were at a Jonas Brothers documentary premiere, and then our boyfriends/fiancé would be on a date themselves at a bar watching sports," she said in one video. "We’re happy with it, though!”

See more on the Jonas Brothers below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas Hopes to Bring Estranged Families 'Back Together' Through Jonas Brothers Documentary

NEWS: Diplo Says Joe Jonas Has Apologized for Saying He 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

NEWS: John Stamos Dubs Himself 'Uncle Jonas' While Posing with Jonas Brothers Amid Prank War

Related Gallery