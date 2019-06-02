Ashley Iaconetti has a big love for boy bands, but it's an American Idol alum who will be performing at her wedding.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Iaconetti and her fiance, Jared Haibon, at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday, where they revealed that David Cook will be singing at their August nuptials.

"He is one of my favorite artists ever and I mean, my favorite American Idol ever, so it's really cool that he is going to perform at our wedding," Iaconetti raved. "He has like, the warmest voice ever. He just can like, warm up an entire room, so we love that romanticism."

"Yeah, we kind of joking one day about, 'What if David Cook sang at our wedding?' And now like, we have to do it. So, we were able to talk to the right people and he wanted to do it, so it all worked out," Haibon added.

The Bachelor couple -- who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last summer -- will tie the knot in Rhode Island in just over two months. They just sent out their official wedding invites. "The Save the Dates we sent out six months before," Iaconetti revealed, sharing that fellow Bachelor couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo actually contacted her to make sure their August wedding wouldn't overlap.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Rachel was so nice because we did set our date about a year in advance, and she just set it in I feel like February-ish. She came to me and she said, 'What’s your date? We want to make sure that it’s not on the same weekend' -- which is really nice," she said.

"Some boy banders will be invited to the wedding," Haibon teased, and some Bachelor alums are also on the guest list. They're still waiting to hear if host Chris Harrison will be attending and Tanner Tolbert, who was supposed to officiate the ceremony, is also up in the air. The Bachelor in Paradise star is currently expecting his second child with wife Jade Roper; the baby is due around the time of the wedding.

"Tanner has a plan. If the baby is born a week early, then he is going to make it. If it's within the week, then it'll be a little more challenging. But it's all going to be play it by ear," Iaconetti explained, noting they have a "backup officiant." "Our backup officiant will have definitely a role in the wedding either way."

Iaconetti plans to take Haibon's last name personally, but told ET that she'll still likely go by "Ashley I." professionally. And while their nuptials won't be captured for ABC cameras, the couple said it's possible that fans will still see footage of the event.

"Right now we have the digital series called What Now?, which is documenting our lives, Tanner and Jade's and Nick [Viall's]. And that kind of shows the wedding planning process right now and everything that went into it, and like, having to deal with the Tanner situation, and the guest list and everything with that. And so we honestly don't know what's going to happen past that," Haibon said.

"But of course, if we were to be able to do another season of What Now?, we would definitely have the wedding included in it somehow," Iaconetti added.

See more on the pair in the video below and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert is set to air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal If They Would Do a Reality TV Show Again (Exclusive)

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon on When Their Friendship Turned Into a Romantic Relationship (Exclusive)

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal Which 'Bachelor' Alums Are on their Wedding Guest List (Exclusive)

Related Gallery