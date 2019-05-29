Former Bachelorcontestant Ashely Iaconetti is now a bachelorette!

The 31-year-old old reality star had a bachelorette party for the ages and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic from her big night out. For the party -- in honor of Iaconetti's engagement to fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jared Haibon -- the bride-to-be and her friends rode a party bus to a New Kids on the Block concert.

In the pic posted to Instagram, Iaconetti poses with her six friends inside the bus while wearing denim shorts and a matching jacket, along with a sash that reads: "NKOTBRIDE."

"I thought I didn’t want a bachelorette party, but I couldn’t be happier I did," Iaconetti, whose love of boy bands has long since been known, gushed in the caption. "I didn’t want to make my friends travel and spend money multiple times this summer on my wedding festivities. But these girls made a beautiful memory to last a lifetime. I’m so thankful for all of you girls (and my other bridesmaids that couldn’t make it) for perfectly curating this day to me."

Iaconetti's friend, Liz Sharkey, also shared pics from the night, including one of all the girls with the band and others from the concert itself. "Thank you Lizzie for the best bachelorette party I could ever have!" Iaconetti commented on the post.

Former Bachelor producer Naz Perez, Iaconetti's sister, Lauren, and her friend, Courtney Decroes, too posted pics from the party.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with Iaconetti and Haibon back in December, and Haibon revealed that "there will be a lot of people from Bachelor Nation" at their August wedding, which will be officiated by Tanner Tolbert.

Meanwhile, Iaconetti discussed the most stressful part of wedding planning -- finding a venue.

"We were just so stressed because we were looking a year in advance and pretty much every Saturday in the locale that we wanted was already sold out for next year," she said. "So that was the most stressful part. I don’t foresee anything being worse, but who the hell knows?"

Watch the video below for more with the couple.

