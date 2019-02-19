What better way to bond with your significant other than over a romantic dinner or breakfast in bed?

ET teamed up with Secrets Resorts & Spas for a week of gourmet dining and Unlimited Luxury. Some of our favorite reality TV couples, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, headed to Mexico for an uber-romantic experience at Secrets The Vine Cancun, where they spent time reconnecting over a good meal at Secrets' multiple gourmet restaurants.

For Bass and Waddell, the key to their relationship is their relatability -- and starting the day off right with a good breakfast. The pair ordered room service, with an exquisite display of breakfast treats delivered to their door.

"We just sort of have fun and we're kind of doing our own thing in Nashville," Bass said of how they've made it work after finding love on TV. "We're just normal people."

The secret to Iaconetti and Haibon's relationship was becoming friends first. Now, they're basking in the romance, and enjoying picturesque dinners at Secrets, overlooking the water.

"When did [our feelings] turn romantic mutually? When Jared told me!" Iaconetti said with a laugh.

"About my feelings, yes," he confirmed.