Despite not planning a televised wedding, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are keeping their Bachelor Nation friends in mind on their big day!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the couple at KIIS FM's 2018 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, where they revealed what members of their TV family will be present for their nuptials -- after they send out their save the dates!

"We need everybody to save that date," Iaconetti, 30, said. "I would be disappointed if pretty much anybody on my list said no."

"We just have a lot of people coming from L.A. Tanner and Jade [Tolbert] are in Kansas City right now. And then a lot of our Bachelor friends and family are over here in Los Angeles," Haibon, 30, added. "And then her family’s in Virginia and New Jersey. So a lot of people are commuting to this wedding, so we just want to get the save the dates out as early as possible so it’ll be like, ‘Listen. Save this date. Don’t mess up.’ We’ll see."

Among those invited are Bachelor Nation alums including Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, Nick Viall, Jade and Tanner Tolbert, Becca Tilley, Dean Unglert, Ben Higgins and Kaitlyn Bristowe. While they didn't share who among those would be in the wedding party, they do plan to have some of their TV friends by their side when they say, "I do!"

"Well, we’re not going to talk about the wedding party yet, but there will be Bachelor alum in the wedding party as long as they accept our invitation," Iaconetti shared.

"Yes, of course. Still predicated on that," Haibon concurred. "...There will be a lot of people from Bachelor Nation there, which is great."

With the guest list set and a dress picked out, Iaconetti and Haibon are hopeful that the stress of wedding planning -- which largely came from securing a venue -- is behind them.

"We were just so stressed because we were looking a year in advance and pretty much every Saturday in the locale that we wanted was already sold out for next year," Iaconetti said. "So that was the most stressful part. I don’t foresee anything being worse, but who the hell knows?"

Back in October, the duo -- who plan to tie the knot in August 2019 -- announced that Tolbert would be officiating their wedding. Before sharing that exciting news, Iaconetti and Haibon told ET that Tolbert was their dream officiant.

"He'll provide the laughs, cries," Iaconetti shared in July. "Not just cries, but the laugh cries."

