Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon already have babies on the brain!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the Bachelor franchise favorites at KIIS FM's 2018 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, where they revealed their timeline to expand their family.

"We’re thinking, like, six months after we get married. So that’d be, like, my 32nd birthday... that I would try," Iaconetti said.

"Yeah, 2020," Haibon added.

The reveal comes just days after Iaconetti shared that she was planning on freezing her eggs before getting with her now-fiance, who ended up saving her "a lot of money" when he popped the question. "I was going to do it for my 30th birthday… I was planning on it. I turned 30 in March," Iaconetti said on her podcast.

Iaconetti and Haibon plan to tie the knot in August 2019, with fellow Bachelor alum Tanner Tolbert set to officiate. With a dress picked out, a venue secured and a baby timeline confirmed, the couple is turning all their focus to the holidays.

"It’s a compromise, of course, because you have to pick. We did Thanksgiving at my house, so we’re going to do Christmas at his house," Iaconetti said. "And now we’re talking about New Year’s. What are we going to do for New Year’s?"

"That’s a neutral one," Haibon added. "You got Thanksgiving. I got Christmas. Now New Year’s is, like, OK, well, flip a coin."

Much to the bride-to-be's disbelief, Haibon is actually a big fan of ringing in the new year and has traditions of his own.

"God, I love New Year’s," Haibon gushed. "Staying in, ordering Chinese food... Watching New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. It’s just, like, this is my jam."

