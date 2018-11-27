Ashley Iaconetti Planned to Freeze Her Eggs Before Dating Jared Haibon

Ashely Iaconetti was planning her future family solo... until Jared Haibon came along.

The Bachelor alum revealed on a recent episode of her podcast, The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, that she was preparing to freeze her eggs until love sparked with Haibon last spring.

"I was going to do it for my 30th birthday… I was planning on it. I turned 30 in March," Iaconetti shared. Then Haibon revealed his true feelings for her, they fell in love and he popped the question in June. Within a span of a few months, Iaconetti went from a single lady to planning her wedding, and no longer felt the need to freeze her eggs, which she said saved her "a lot of money."

Haibon and Iaconetti, who will tie the knot in August 2019, will be waiting a while to start their family -- or at least until after they say "I do." For now, they have their hearts set on three kids, but as Iaconetti noted, they'll "decide after two."

The fan-favorite couple may have taken a few years to realize they were perfect for each other, but it's full speed ahead on their wedding.

"We have a dress. We definitely have the venue picked out," Iaconetti recently told ET, while Haibon added that their New England wedding probably won't be televised. Bachelor Nation will be a part of their nuptials, however, as the couple has chosen Tanner Tolbert to officiate the ceremony.

"We want Tanner to officiate the wedding," Haibon excitedly teased to ET in July. "I can already see him with his smile again."

"He'll provide the laughs, cries. Not just cries, but the laugh cries," added Iaconetti.

