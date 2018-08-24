Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are feeling that wedding planning stress! The Bachelor Nation couple got engaged in June after a whirlwind romance, but now they’re feeling the pressures of planning their big day.

ET caught up with the pair at Kershaw’s Challenge 6th Annual PingPong4Purpose on Thursday, where they dished about wedding planning, their proposal airing, and more!

"It’s more stressful than we thought,” Iaconetti tells ET of wedding planning.

"It’s a little surreal,” Haibon admits.

"Price tags like, what?!” his bride adds.

Haibon is certainly feeling the reality of the situation as the couple starts shopping around for venues.

"It’s a little scary when you start to see the prices,” he admits. “You go wedding shopping and venue shopping and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is real and this is something we’re going to have to pay for,' so it’s a little nerve racking and super exciting.”

The pressure is slightly off since the couple doesn’t have plans to tie the knot until next summer, but Iaconetti adds, "You have to book your venue like a year ahead of time.”

As for the big day, the couple doesn’t have plans to televise their wedding at the moment.

"We wish we could do it on TV, but, ya know, we haven’t really had the offer, so we’re doing it on our own right now,” Iaconetti teases. Seriously, get these guys a special!

One thing that will be televised is Haibon’s beachside proposal.

"I hope I don’t sound like an idiot,” Haibon says.

"He doesn’t, he sounds great!” Iaconetti insists.

After Haibon notes that he was “very long winded” during the proposal, Iaconetti revealed that viewers will definitely be seeing the “shortened version” of the proposal.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

