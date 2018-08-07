Kevin Wendt is calling out Ashley Iaconetti.

The Bachelorette Canada star, who won Bachelor Winter Games with Ashley, had a few choice words about his ex on Tuesday's season five premiere ofBachelor in Paradise, where he accused her of cheating on him.

As fans will remember, Kevin and Ashley dated for months after wrapping production on Winter Games, until revealing their split in March. Just two months later, Ashley announced she was officially dating Jared and they were in love -- but it doesn't exactly add up with Kevin's timeline.

"When Ashley and I left Winter Games, I knew I wanted to marry her one day. And then all of the sudden, Jared flips the switch, and now he wants to be with her," Kevin said on Paradise. "I did try to make it work, but if you kiss another guy while you're dating someone else, it's cheating in my book."

"That really hurt me. I heard through the Bachelor grapevine that Ashley and Jared are dating now," he added.

Jared and Ashley aren't dating anymore -- they're actually engaged, after Jared popped the question on an upcoming episode of Paradise. On an episode of Ashley's web-series, The Story of Us, in May, Jared admitted that his feelings for Ashley kicked into high gear when he found out she was getting serious with Kevin.

"I remember I heard rumors that you might have met somebody, and I was sad,” he said. “Sometimes I need a kick in the a**...That was a big kick in the a**.”

Ashley and Kevin initially seemed to part ways amicably, explaining their split was due to distance and lack of a real spark holding them together. The reality star couldn't be more happy with Jared, however, despite years of him putting her in the friend zone.

In fact, her relationship with Jared seems to be moving a mile a minute, as they recently revealed their wedding details to ET. Watch below.

