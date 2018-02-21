'Bachelor Winter Games' Stars Ashley Iaconetti & Kevin Wendt Are Still Together! Why He's the One (Exclusive)

Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt may have won The Bachelor Winter Games, but the real prize is their relationship.

Months after the Bachelor spinoff wrapped production, the couple is still going strong. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Iaconetti and Wendt at Winter Games' World Tells All taping last week, where they opened up about how they're making their cross-continent relationship work.

"[The flight from L.A. to Canada] is like four-and-a-half hours, so it's not that big of a deal," Iaconetti insisted. "It's like East Coast to West Coast, and lots of people do that. I don't think of it as a country away. That's kind of how it goes when you do long distance, there is, like, extended periods of time together."

"I'm staying with her [when I'm here in] L.A. I moved right in!" Wendt added. "I'm feeling good. This is kind of behind us, and we can just continue now what we are going to do next."

Fans saw the pair's romance blossom on Winter Games, and their affection for each other has only grown since.

"I'm a lot more serious than her, [so] I like that we complement each other in a lot of situations. She just seems to make my day lighter and more fun, and I just like being around her," Wendt gushed.



Iaconetti shared a similar sentiment, raving about finally having a boyfriend who shows his love for her.

"He's very affectionate towards me," she shared. "You can just tell how much he likes me for me... He's very open with how he's feeling and expressive about it."

The couple has yet to say "I love you," but Iaconetti is already thinking long-term, confirming that she "did say" that she could see herself marrying her beau.

"I've found such a good guy. I found the guy that every girl wants to find, [who] you feel very comfortable with, that you know is going to be there for you, who talks about the future, very assuring," Iaconetti, 29, said. "I feel like I've always had relationships where I'm like, 'I like him and I think he likes me, but we see how it's going to be in a week.' [Wendt and I] always know where we stand."



Wendt, 33, seems to feel the same way about their future together.



"I feel like if you're going to date someone when you're in your 30s, you always see them as potential as someone you can marry," he noted.

Throughout her time in Bachelor Nation, Iaconetti hasn't been shy about waiting for the right guy to lose her virginity -- and it seems like Wendt may be it.

"It's just been incredible for the last couple of years. Being open about my story is something that I felt really uncomfortable with at first, but then I started to get all of this feedback from girls that I made them comfortable with their decision and I empowered their decision and inspired them to wait for the guy who made them feel treasured and who they felt deserve them in every aspect," she explained. "So, I just want to encourage them, because it is definitely something that you should wait for."

See more on Winter Games in the video below.

