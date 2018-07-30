Ashley Iaconetti Goes Wedding Dress Shopping and Tells Fiance Jared Haibon 'Don't Look!'

Ashley Iaconetti can't wait to say "I do!"

The 30-year-old reality TV star got engaged to Jared Haibon, a fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum, back in June after a Ross and Rachel-style, will-they-won't-they situation that plagued the couple for years. Over the weekend, Iaconetti came to New York City to find her perfect wedding dress.

The bride-to-be was clearly over the moon to be finding her gown! She posted an adorably giddy snap outside her hotel before heading to Kleinfeld's to try on dresses with Diane from Say Yes to the Dress. "I'm going wedding dress shopping today!!!" she captioned a shot of her grinning ear to ear in a white structured top, light wash jeans and clear, chunky heels.

Instagram

Iaconetti also posted a pic of one of her reject dresses -- "it felt like curtains" -- on Instagram too. "Jared, don’t look! Just kidding," she teased in the caption. "I did not say yes to this dress. But it’ll be a ball gown for sure."

She later took to her Instagram Story to share one more dress that definitely didn't work -- and a few that may have made the cut. "This upcoming satin ball gown is what I always imagined wearing on my wedding day," Iaconetti shared of one of the dresses. "When I saw it, I thought I was going to say yes to the first dress I picked out. But then I tried it on and felt very meh about it."

Instagram

The next pics only show pieces of dresses, since Iaconetti hasn't ruled out wearing them on her big day.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Though 29-year-old Haibon wasn't invited to the dress fitting, he was there in spirit -- in cupcake form!

Instagram

ET caught up with the couple earlier this month, where they spilled all about what makes their relationship so strong.

"It is easy," Haibon said. "I have never been in a friendship or a relationship that has ever been easier and we never get tired of each other."

"We never get tired of each other. That is definitely one of the big things because I get tired of my best friends. Like, if I am with them for 24 hours I'm like, 'Get out of my house,'" Iaconetti joked. "With him, I think we have only been separated for a maximum of, like, 16 hours since being engaged. That was one night apart and I haven’t been tired of him at all. I haven’t been thinking, like, 'Oh, I am craving alone time right now.' I don’t crave alone time with him, which is so nice."

Watch the video below to hear more about their upcoming wedding:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Poised to Beat the 'Bachelor' Curse (Exclusive)

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Say They 'Want' a Televised Wedding If They Can Have This One Thing

Ashley Iaconetti On The Moment Jared Haibon Proposed: 'Of Course There Were Tears!' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery