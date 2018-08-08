Ashley Iaconetti isn’t letting the rumors get her down!

The 30-year-old Bachelor Nation star couldn’t get enough of her fiancée, Jared Haibon, during Tuesday’s ABC TCA event. The newly engaged couple couldn’t keep their hands off one another as they locked lips on the carpet.

Jared, 29, even lifted his future bride in the air, twirling her as she let out a laugh. And Ashley couldn’t help but flash her diamond sparkler while rocking a black satin crop top and matching wide-leg trousers.

Though the pair were all smiles for the event, Ashley’s ex, Kevin Wendt, certainly didn’t seem amused by their antics during Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise premiere. Kevin accused Ashley of cheating on him with Jared during the episode.

“When Ashley and I left Winter Games, I knew I wanted to marry her one day,” Kevin said on Paradise. “And then all of the sudden, Jared flips the switch, and now he wants to be with her. I did try to make it work, but if you kiss another guy while you’re dating someone else, it’s cheating in my book.”

Though she chatted with fans online throughout the episode, Ashley did not directly respond to Kevin’s on-screen accusation.

In June, Ashley told ET’s Lauren Zima that she had given Kevin a heads up before going public with her rekindled romance with Jared.

“I called [Kevin] before we went public with the news and told him,” Ashley said at the time. “He was very nice about it, totally understanding and supportive.”

