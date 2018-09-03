Jared Haibon's proposal was just as romantic as Ashley Iaconetti described.

Two and half months after getting engaged, the couple's proposal finally aired on Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise. It was beautiful and heartwarming and lovely -- and it awkwardly happened right in front of Ashley's ex, Kevin Wendt.

"Isn't it crazy, three years ago we met right at this spot on this very beach. I love you so much... You've always been there for me," Jared said, as Ashley started crying. "You're everything to me."

"You'd make me the happiest man alive if I got the opportunity to spend the rest of my life with you," he continued, getting down on one knee and unveiling a gorgeous ring by Neil Lane. "So, Ashley, will you marry me?"

"Yes!" she screamed, calling the stunning sparkler "perfect." "You're my soulmate and I love you."

Watching it all go down was Kevin, who called it a "slap in the face" after their breakup in March. He and Ashley Ashley for several months earlier this year after they connected onBachelor Winter Games. The Canadian firefighter notably accused Ashley of cheating on him with Jared on the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise this season. "That really hurt me," he said at the time.

Ashley addressed Kevin's accusation on her podcast, Almost Famous, last month, admitting that she and Jared did kiss before her breakup with Kevin.

“Jared came out with his feelings, and he kissed me in the airport,” she said. “We had mentioned this before, I admitted that I was dating Kevin and Jared kissed me. That is true. And whether you call that cheating, that is up to you, by most definitions it is. It was just one of those moments of passion. He pulled me in and I kissed him back, yes, but I never kissed him again until Kevin and I broke up.”

Despite the drama, Ashley and Jared couldn't be more focused on their relationship -- or planning their wedding.

"We wish we could do it on TV, but, you know, we haven’t really had the offer, so we’re doing it on our own right now,” Ashley told ET of wedding planning last month. "It’s more stressful than we thought,” she confessed.

"It’s a little surreal,” Haibon added.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

