There's a baby on the way for Jade and Tanner Tolbert!

The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and tied the knot a year later, took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news. In the beach pics, Tolbert is holding their 1-year-old daughter, Emmy, as Roper holds up sonogram shots.

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!" Roper, 32, captioned the shot. "We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby. ❤️"

In an exclusive statement to ET, the expectant parents gushed about adding to their brood -- and revealed how baby Emmy is feeling about her new sibling.

"Emmy has no idea what’s going on, but we bought her a big sister book to read to her at night so she’ll be a pro by the time the new baby comes!” they revealed.

Back in March 2018, the couple told ET's Lauren Zima that they were hoping to have two more children that are close in age to Emmy.

“[Starting a family] happened sooner than we thought, but it’s been amazing,” Roper gushed at the time.

“I have a whole new respect for Jade, because she takes most of the lion's share of the responsibilities with Emmy," Tolbert, 31, praised. "She just does such a great job, she cares for her so much. It’s been a beautiful thing to watch her turn into a mom."

“I do like seeing the more tender side of Tanner. I think to see the daughter-father connection, it’s just really cool,” Roper added. “I love being a mom. It’s the best thing ever. It’s so hard, but it is so worth it. I spend my day, every day with her and it’s just amazing. My little best friend.”

