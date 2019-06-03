The Jonas Brothers are opening up about rebuilding their relationship.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas at the premiere of their Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness, at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, where they opened up about sharing their personal struggle with fans.

"For us, it was important to step into this new chapter with a lot of clarity about how we were going to approach it, and that was being as honest as possible with each other and with our fans -- and maybe people who were not fans as well, which I think is very important," Nick explained. "This documentary hopefully will bring some families back together that maybe have had some tough times."

The film, which coincides with the brothers recently deciding to get the band back together this year, will showcase them reliving the moment they decided to break up. It was Nick who made the decision to split in 2013, and his brothers, Joe and Kevin, were so affected by the decision that Nick worried they'd never speak to him again.

"There definitely was [moments we thought relationship wouldn't recover]," Kevin told ET on Monday. "It took time, but after the initial shock of it all, it lead to a better relationship, and then this documentary really shows the come-back-together moment."



"I think what we learned over the last year, and what the doc shows quite a bit, is that our relationship as brothers, as family, comes first. And then the band, that comes second," Joe added. "[Music is] important to us, obviously, but we have to make sure we have a healthy outlook on everything, and that ultimately makes us a lot more fun. And we enjoy the road a lot more."

The brothers -- fresh off the release of their two singles, "Sucker" and "Cool" and gearing up for their Happiness Begins tour -- were supported by their wives at Monday's premiere. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas showed that the J-Sisters are here to stay as they rocked the red carpet.

"It's a dream come true," Nick said of the women all coming together for the event. "They're all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world."



"We got them on their one day off," Joe joked.

Chasing Happiness is available to stream on Amazon Prime video starting Tuesday.

