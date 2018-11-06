Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party over the weekend, but had one Jonas family member missing.

While Joe Jonas' fiancée, actress Sophie Turner, was by Chopra's side in Amsterdam, Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas' wife, was noticeably absent from the overseas festivities. On Monday, Chopra, 36, who is engaged to Nick Jonas, posted a photo of herself and Turner, 22, "hungover" with the caption: "The morning after...#TheJSisters #Bachelorette @sophiet."

Danielle, 32, left a comment on her future sister-in-law's post, writing, "Moving to another house stinks wish I could have gone. I am glad you guys are having fun!"

She wasn't the only Jonas family member to leave a comment. The Jonas Brothers' mom, Denise, also chimed in, replying to Chopra's caption, "I know how to fix that."

Chopra and Turner appeared to have a blast, posting videos and photos of their adventure. In one clip, Chopra is seen giving the Game of Thrones actress a piggy-back ride as they strolled through the town. She captioned the clip with the word, “Sisterhood,” as well as “#TheJSisters” and “#HighHeelFails.”

