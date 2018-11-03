Mama Jonas is never too far away.

Priyanka Chopra has officially kicked off her bachelorette party, but don't expect her to get too wild. The Quantico star shared a smiling pic of herself enjoying a boat ride on Saturday, which she captioned "#BacheloretteVibes." Nick Jonas' mom, Denise, couldn't help but comment on the sweet snap, reminding her soon-to-be daughter-in-law to "Be good ❤."

Chopra, who appears to be celebrating in Amsterdam, teased she'd be jetting off for her bachelorette party on Friday night. "Bye Bye LA," she wrote on her Instagram Story, before sharing a dreamy shot of pink roses, pink-and-gold balloons and some champagne ready to be popped.

The 36-year-old actress was treated to an incredible bridal shower on Sunday, as she partied it up with friends at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York City.

"It was so special,” Chopra told ET of the event on Monday. “Like, I wouldn’t have been able to do it any other way.”

“I love Tiffany’s, and it’s one of my favorite brands and I just feel like that’s why it was so appropriate to do it over there, because of the ring and everything," she added. "It was lovely.”

Chopra stunned in a gorgeous white feathered strapless number by Marchesa for her bridal shower -- but her requirements for her wedding dress are a little more simple.

"I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute," Chopra told ET of her bridal style last month. "So it's going to be cute and comfortable."

