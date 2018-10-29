Their whirlwind, globetrotting, fairytale romance has captured the world and now Priyanka Chopra is dishing on how exactly her road to love with Nick Jonas kicked off.

And, turns out it was a pretty simple text message!

“I actually didn’t make the first move -- he did,” Chopra told ET at a dinner event for Bumble on Monday. “He texted me. The first time was a text and just saying, ‘I think we should connect,’ and whatever and that’s how we started talking.”

Fast forward a few months and the cute couple are now getting ready to tie the knot, with Chopra, 36, sharing fun pics from her bridal shower on her Instagram account on Monday.

“I’m in New York right now and I’m always traveling so [last night] my friends got together and did this for me and it was so special,” the Quantico actress shared, having said yes to Jonas’ proposal in July, around two months after they started dating. “Like I wouldn’t have been able to do it any other way.”

“It was at Tiffany’s,” added Chopra, who has a stunning Tiffany & Co. engagement ring. “I love Tiffany’s and it’s one of my favorite brands and I just feel like that’s why it was so appropriate to do it over there because of the ring and everything, it was lovely.”

While the pair -- who first sparked dating rumors after attending the 2017 Met Gala together -- is currently “trying to figure out” a wedding date, the Bollywood icon did confirm that she has said yes to the dress and is excited about the direction that her admittingly “whirlwind” relationship is heading in.

“This is such a wonderful new step in my life and I’m still getting used to it because it’s obviously been a whirlwind and I haven’t seen myself happier,” she gushed. “Just being in the whole situation of finding somebody who can be a partner to you in so many more ways than one is amazing, so yes I’m very excited.”

As for those looking for the same love and happiness that Chopra has found, she’s all about Bumble, having become an investor and advisor for the company’s global strategy. However, she noted how the app is no longer just a dating app, but also a great tool for women who wish to network, whether it be for business contacts or to make friends.

“The cool thing about Bumble is [that it’s] for married women or engaged women -- if you don’t want to be on the dating site, you can actually delete the dating site off of the app. You can just be on Bumble Biz and Bumble BFF, which is really cool,” she explained. “And that’s all that I’ll be able to do on it!”

But did Chopra ever hit dating apps herself before she met Jonas?



“I was on one for a little while because it was entertaining, and then it wasn’t,” she laughed. “Listen, I’m somebody who believes that no one is an island. Everyone in the world needs connections and there’s no need to be apologetic about that. And whatever it takes to find those connections -- you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. And that doesn’t necessarily mean only in love, it means in every aspect of your life.”

