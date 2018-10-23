Nick Jonas is taking his time with Priyanka Chopra -- despite recent news that he bought a swanky new five-bedroom pad at the start of their romance.

A source tells ET that Jonas purchased a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion just as he was beginning to date Chopra six months ago. The "Jealous" singer wanted extra space to entertain family and friends, the source says, adding that Jonas paid $6.6 million for the home. TMZ was first to report the news.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home features expansive canyon views, a floating guest wing and an extended wood terrace that surrounds a swimming pool to create a courtyard effect. Though Jonas purchased the home just three months before proposing to Chopra in July, according to ET's source, the couple is taking their time when it comes to walking down the aisle.

"The couple is still planning their wedding for next year. Both of them are extremely busy, but are making time to enjoy the relationship and not rush anything more than they already have,” the source says.

A source told ET earlier this month, however, that Chopra is in full wedding-planning mode.

"Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day," the source said. "Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year."

