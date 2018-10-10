Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are almost ready to say "I do!"

A source tells ET that the couple, who got engaged back in July, is gearing up to tie the knot sometime next year.

"Priyanka and Nick are ready to tie the knot sooner than later. The couple has had an accelerated relationship, and are very comfortable with one another," the source says. "Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day. Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year."

While the couple seems more in love than ever, they aren't spending every night together. On Tuesday, 36-year-old Chopra attended the 2018 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala in New York City. The event was likely a special one for the Quantico star, as her doting fiance reportedly shut down a Tiffany's store to buy her engagement ring.

Chopra looked as stunning as ever in a sliver-and-gray, spaghetti strap Giorgio Armani slip dress. With a high slit up one leg, clear, chunky heels, Tiffany accessories, and smokey eye makeup, Chopra was glamorous on the carpet.

Jonas, 26, likely wasn't too far away from his lady. He took the stage with Darren Criss at Elsie Fest in New York City on Sunday night.

Chopra and Jonas confirmed their engagement back in August after they took a trip to India for a Roka ceremony.

"After we got engaged, we went to India, to her home country, to Mumbai, and my parents came along. We did this beautiful Roka ceremony," Jonas shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. "It's a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement. There's some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out. It's really incredible."

"We both left that ceremony so full of joy," Jonas expressed. “For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards."

