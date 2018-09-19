Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go Full Camo in Cute ‘Ranch Life’ Pics

Camo cuties!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are fully embracing their new camo lifestyle on a group trip to Oklahoma with Joe Jonas and several other pals.

“Ranch life #crew,” Chopra, 36, captioned a shot of herself rocking camo pants and sitting on her fiance’s knee as he kneels next to her in a camo sweater.

Joe went even more extreme wearing a neon orange shirt and a full face net with a Bass Pro Shops hat.

The group also posed next to a large bulldozer in a second ranch shot.

It seems the Jonas brothers and Chopra have been on a bit of a road trip since Nick’s 26th birthday last week.

Both Chopra and Joe posted a cute shot together with Nick, posting up outside of a rest stop in Dallas, Texas, next to an ice machine, writing, “Stay cool.”

Chopra got into the cowgirl theme, rocking a white mini-shirt, high-waisted jeans, a wide-brimmed hat, and brown boots.

Chopra and Nick have been enjoying their engagement since going public with the news last month. They even snapped a stunning portrait, which many compared to that of Chopra’s pal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Quantico star praised Markle’s recent work with the Together: Our Community Cookbookwith the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

“So proud of you for this new endeavour Meghan,” Chopra wrote on Instagram. “This is everything you always stood for. Women supporting women. Supporting communities. Bringing Togetherness. Here you do it again.. Keep making the world smile babe!”

