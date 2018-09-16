Nick Jonas knows how to have a good time on his birthday!

The singer turned 26 on Sunday and spent most of the weekend ringing in his special day with his fiancee, Priyanka Chopra, and his brand new pencil mustache.

On Saturday, Jonas and Chopra headed out to Angel Stadium and Anaheim, California, where the birthday boy got the chance to suit up in Angels gear and take to the field for some pre-game batting practice.

"Baseball is cool," Jonas captioned a pic showing him about to swing for the fences, and setting the bar higher for everyone else celebrating their birthdays this week.

Chopra also spent a lot of the day documenting the festivities, including a fun "birthday hang" at Angels Stadium with some of Jonas' close friends.

In the group snapshot, Chopra can be seen smiling next to her fiance (and his new mustache) while resting her arms on his shoulders.

After the game, Jonas capped off his baseball-themed birthday outing with a free live performance benefitting Strike Out Slavery, a non-profit focused on combating human trafficking, on the field at the stadium.

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Sunday, the festivities continued when Jonas and Chopra jetted off to Texas, to watch the Dallas Cowboys face off against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

The Quantico actress posed with her adoring boyfriend for a romantic, PDA selfie they snapped from their box seats, showing Chopra planting a loving kiss on the singer's cheek.

Last month, the couple opened up their personal lives to the world with a number of snapshots from their heartwarming engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India.

The huge celebration, which is known as a Roka ceremony in India, included members from both stars' families, and was covered extensively by Indian Express, who ran numerous snapshots from the grand occasion.

For more on Chopra and Jonas' whirlwind romance, check out the video below.

