Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged -- and ready to let the world into their romance. The couple took to Instagram on Saturday to share stunning shots from their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India.

Jonas, 25, shared a breathtaking pic of himself embracing his bride-to-be, as they stared into each other's eyes with her jaw-dropping 5-carat engagement ring in full view. "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," he captioned the photo. Chopra, 36, posted the same snap to her Instagram, writing, "Taken.. With all my heart and soul."

"Wow congrats," Jonas jokingly commented on Chopra's pic. "He's the luckiest guy in the world."

Chopra also shared a series of photos from their engagement ceremony (known as a roka ceremony in India), which brought both of their families together. Included in the slideshow were several shots from their roka ceremony, which was covered by the minute on the Indian Express, as well as family photos. "The only way to do this... with Family and God," the Quantico actress captioned the post. "Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉."

According to the Indian Express, the couple will have a star-studded engagement party later on Saturday.

While Nick's parents flew to India for the affair, his brother, Joe Jonas, expressed his happiness over Twitter. "I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you 🤗," he wrote alongside his brother's engagement pic.

I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zMgJBVwJjA — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 18, 2018

Jonas and Chopra only dated for about two months before he proposed last month, but if the gold logo at their engagement party (a combination of an N and P) was any indication, they're all in.

A source previously told ET that the "Jealous" singer is just smitten with the actress. “This is the happiest Nick has ever been. The way he is with Priyanka is like nothing they’ve ever seen between him and any other girl he’s dated. His family adores her," the source said. “He is over the moon for her and knew immediately she was the one.”

