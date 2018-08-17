Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back in India.

The newly engaged pair was spotted stepping out for dinner at the JW Marriott in Mumbai on Friday, just days after the Quantico star showed off her engagement ring for the first time.

The 36-year-old actress’ stunning ring was visible on her date night with Jonas, 25, as she held onto his arm outside. The eye-catching piece appeared to be the only jewelry she wore for their night out, accessorizing her chic gray plaid patterned dress with a matching gray handbag. Jonas, meanwhile, looked nice in gray pants and a navy long-sleeve shirt.

Chopra and Jonas -- as well as his family -- are reportedly in India for an engagement party that her family is hosting. The couple only dated for about two months before Jonas popped the question last month.

Kathryn Money, Vice President of Strategy and Merchandising at Brilliant Earth, told ET that she estimates Chopra’s ring to be five carats, with a price tag between $110,000 and $150,000.

A source previously told ET that Jonas is just smitten with Chopra. “This is the happiest Nick has ever been. The way he is with Priyanka is like nothing they’ve ever seen between him and any other girl he’s dated. His family adores her," the source said. “He is over the moon for her and knew immediately she was the one.”

