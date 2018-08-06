Priyanka Chopra Fangirls Over Nick Jonas at His Concert in Singapore

Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas' biggest fan!

The 36-year-old actress was spotted in the audience of MTV Spotlight in Singapore on Sunday, where 25-year-old Jonas -- her reported fiance -- was dazzling the crowd on stage. "She was bopping her head to the music and hyping Nick up with the rest of the fans," an eyewitness tells ET. "She was glowing and smiling throughout the whole thing, so I could really see she was in love! I’m really happy for them ... it was really surreal!"

The eyewitness adds that fans were screaming Chopra's name throughout the concert and yelling "congratulations."

Wearing a white one-shoulder dress, Chopra was seen wildly cheering and dancing in the crowd by fans at the concert, which also featured performances by Alessia Cara, CL and the Sam Willows, Afgan and Slot Machine.

#hyperplay PRIYANKA CHOPRA WAS HERE HYPING NICK JONAS UP HOW CUTE pic.twitter.com/nck7x6KFMy — 🤪 (@jjinwoos) August 5, 2018

Priyanka Chopra in Singapore watching nick Jonas perform pic.twitter.com/w4AkHhOzNb — Priyanka Chopra FC (@PcOurHeartbeat) August 5, 2018

priyanka chopra being a supportive girlfriend to nick jonas is so cute pic.twitter.com/gIi7xrGIKn — holmen ✨ (@holmenswift) August 5, 2018

The pair had been dating for approximately two months before Jonas proposed to Chopra while they were in London, People reports. According to the mag, Jonas shut down a Tiffany jewelry store in New York City to buy an engagement ring before popping the question.

A source told ET that a marriage between Jonas and Chopra wouldn’t come as a surprise to family and friends.

“This is the happiest Nick has ever been. The way he is with Priyanka is like nothing they’ve ever seen between him and any other girl he’s dated. His family adores her,” the source said. “He is over the moon for her and knew immediately she was the one.”

Here's more on the happy couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reportedly Engaged: All the Signs She Was 'The One'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Reportedly Engaged

Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra's Birthday With Date Night in London

Related Gallery