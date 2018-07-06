Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Wearing Matching Gold Rings and This Is Getting Serious!

Promise rings?

Things have been heating up between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra lately. In fact, things are getting so steamy that these two have been spotted sporting matching gold rings.

While the thick gold bands aren’t on that finger, they are identical.

The 35-year-old Quantico star was photographed rocking the new bling on her right ring finger, while Nick has been wearing it on his right middle finger. The 25-year-old singer even wore the accessory on stage at the MTV Movie and TV Awards last month.

In addition to stepping out together several times recently, the pair also spent the Fourth of July with Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

The foursome was spotted riding Citi Bikes around New York City in matching white T-shirts.

Last month, a source told ET that Nick had also met Priyanka's family when the two attended a pre-engagement bash for Akash Ambani in Mumbai, India, in June.

“They’re inseparable,” the source told ET. “They’re spending a lot of time together and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

