Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Match With His Brother Joe And Sophie Turner in NYC: Pic!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spent the Fourth of July with his famous family.

The couple was snapped riding Citi Bikes around New York City on Wednesday with Jonas' older brother, 28-year-old Joe, and Joe's fiancee, actress Sophie Turner. The group looked comfortable with one another while celebrating the holiday together, all matching in white T-shirts.

Chopra, 35, wasn't shy about showing PDA with her 25-year-old beau, wrapping an arm around him at one point and also touching his hair.

On Wednesday, Jonas Instagrammed a photo of him with all of his brothers -- including 30-year-old Kevin and 17-year-old Frankie -- showing the four celebrating the holiday together while looking at a killer view of the city.

"Brothers. The tradition continues," he wrote.

Brothers. The tradition continues. 🇺🇸 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

He also shared an adorable snap of him holding his 1-year-old niece Valentina, and not being able to contain his giant smile.

"As you can see this little angel makes me very happy," he wrote. "Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you’ve had a great day with the ones you love."

Last month, a source told ET that Jonas has also met Chopra's family, when the two attended a pre-engagement bash for Akash Ambani in Mumbai, India, in June. According to the source, the Quantico actress introduced her beau to her mother, Madhu, for the first time, and he also met Chopra's brother and some of her close friends.

“They’re inseparable,” the source said. “They’re spending a lot of time together and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

Chopra and Jonas have been linked since May. The relationship appears to be heating up fast -- last month, Jonas brought Chopra to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she presumably met plenty of his family members.

