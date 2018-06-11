Nick Jonas Takes Priyanka Chopra to Family Wedding -- See the Pic!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appear to be getting serious!

Jonas took the gorgeous Indian actress to a family wedding over the weekend and the two looked simply gorgeous as they were snapped leaving their hotel arm in arm on Saturday, with Chopra, 35, wearing a sexy gold gown and Jonas, 25, in a navy blue suit.

The “Jealous” singer was celebrating the Atlantic City, New Jersey, nuptials of his cousin, Rachel Tamburelli, and seems to have used the joyous occasion as the perfect opportunity to introduce his rumored girlfriend to his brother, Kevin, sister-in-law, Danielle, and the rest of his family.

On Friday, the two were spotted together at New York’s JFK Airport, with the Quantico actress looking super stylish in a baby pink outfit and white jacket.

The family event comes after a series of fun outings for the good-looking pair, who were first linked after attending the 2017 Met Gala together.

In May, the two enjoyed an epic Memorial Day weekend together featuring a string of Bachelor-worthy dates, including a night at the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert, a visit to a Dodgers game and a day on a boat with pals.

“They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game,” an onlooker at the Dodgers game told ET. “They didn’t show any PDA. It was just the two of them and they definitely were acting very friendly, and couple-like.”

The two were then spotted “cozied up at a table” at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on May 31.

