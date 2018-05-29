Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Spark Dating Rumors After Spending the Weekend Together

Nick Jonas might be burning up, burning up for Priyanka Chopra.

Rumors are swirling once again that the 25-year-old singer and 35-year-old Quantico actress might be dating after they were spotted out together several times over the Memorial Day Weekend. The two first had everyone questioning their relationship status last year when they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala.

The pair kicked off the weekend catching Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night, according to Just Jared. On Saturday night, they were then spotted at a Dodgers game. An onlooker tells ET that Chopra and Jonas looked “very happy” and were “super smiley” together at the game.

“They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game,” the onlooker adds. “They didn’t show any PDA. It was just the two of them and they definitely were acting very friendly, and couple-like.”

Then on Monday, they joined some of Jonas' friends for a breezy yacht day. The group -- including Jack McBrayer, Wilmer Valderrama, Glen Powell and Chord Overstreet -- happily posed for photos that were shared to Instagram stories and fan accounts were quick to screenshot. The rumored coupled definitely looked cozy as they cuddled up under a giant blanket.

Following the cozy weekend, Us Weekly reported that the two are indeed dating. "They are dating and it’s brand new,” a source told the outlet. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

In the past, Chopra played coy about a possible romance with Jonas after their Met Gala debut. When asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live if there were any "flirtatious vibes" between the good-looking stars, Chopra coyly replied, "We didn't have time yet, maybe next time we meet."

And when Cohen point-blank asked if there was a "possibility" of Chopra dating Jonas in the future, she dodged the question, exclaiming, "Listen, these questions on this show..."

ET has reached out to reps for Chopra and Jonas for comment. See more on Jonas in the video below.

