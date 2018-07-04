Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey and More Stars Celebrate the 4th of July With Bikinis, Fireworks and Fun
The Fourth of July is a celebration of America's birth and spirit of freedom, and this year, many stars took the opportunity to show their patriotism and enjoy the summer sun in honor of U.S. independence.
While quite a few stars decided to use their voice and the symbolism of the holiday to make some powerful political messages, others were content with celebrating the nation's 242nd birthday with bonfires, fireworks, and red-white-and blue ensembles while enjoying the sunny weather with their loved ones.
The Fourth is also a great chance for stars to show off their bikini bods.
Kim Kardashian, for example, celebrated with this skin-bearing snapshot posted to her Instagram story, while enjoying a popsicle.
Rita Ora skipped the bikini and stripped down to her lacy bra and underwear, because she loves America, obviously.
While other stars still had to work on the holiday, but managed to make the most out of it. Like Mariah Carey, who shared a celebratory smile with her fans from her dressing room.
Here's a look at how some other A-listers spent their holiday.
