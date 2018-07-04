Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey and More Stars Celebrate the 4th of July With Bikinis, Fireworks and Fun

The Fourth of July is a celebration of America's birth and spirit of freedom, and this year, many stars took the opportunity to show their patriotism and enjoy the summer sun in honor of U.S. independence.

While quite a few stars decided to use their voice and the symbolism of the holiday to make some powerful political messages, others were content with celebrating the nation's 242nd birthday with bonfires, fireworks, and red-white-and blue ensembles while enjoying the sunny weather with their loved ones.

The Fourth is also a great chance for stars to show off their bikini bods.

Kim Kardashian, for example, celebrated with this skin-bearing snapshot posted to her Instagram story, while enjoying a popsicle.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Rita Ora skipped the bikini and stripped down to her lacy bra and underwear, because she loves America, obviously.

Happy 4th to all my Americano’s 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/h9cRpJ9eKM — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) July 4, 2018

While other stars still had to work on the holiday, but managed to make the most out of it. Like Mariah Carey, who shared a celebratory smile with her fans from her dressing room.

Here's a look at how some other A-listers spent their holiday.

Happy 4th 🇺🇸 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Eat up, Drink up, Listen to Wutang and be safe. Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸 — RZA! (@RZA) July 4, 2018

Welcome to the day we take our aggression out on the sky. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 4, 2018

✨ Happy 4th of July America ❤️ Be safe & have all the fun xx pic.twitter.com/iMQgSlK2pc — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July! 🎉🎉🇺🇸🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/2uzYZ2Tr32 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 4, 2018

Happy Independence Day to all, and to all a boom boom!

💥🇺🇸💥 — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) July 4, 2018

Red, white, and my favorite shade of BLUE (ocean)! Happy 4th of July, stay safe! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/S0vXfn9hFS — Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) July 4, 2018

Happy Fourth, y’all. Please invite me to your pool party. I will tend the grill, do cannonballs, and regale your grandparents with wholesome dad jokes. — snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ 🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mhnboOai16 — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July!! Thank you Wolfeboro, NH for the best parade as always. pic.twitter.com/cNkQX20Om0 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) July 4, 2018

Happy Birthday [AMERICA]- A Nation of Immigrants 242 Years Young!

As you barbecue with family & friends, remember that however much you might love fireworks, they terrify our dogs & cats, so please protect them in any way you can think of. 🐶🐱🎇🎆🧨 pic.twitter.com/kDn7GgSq5j — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 4, 2018

Happy Birthday, America. Enjoy your #FourthOfJuly, everyone! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sWrkK1tj7C — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) July 4, 2018

Independence Day in America — The badass fact that we celebrate the day we declared independence from England, long preceding the day we actually attained it. pic.twitter.com/SPBceOJFYK — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 4, 2018

July 4 memories with @imseanavery 🇺🇸 A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

🇺🇸❤️🗽 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

🇺🇸 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

#vacaymode #happy4th A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 4, 2018 at 7:24am PDT

