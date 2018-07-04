Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Nixon and More Stars Highlight Refugee Crisis, Protest Trump On July 4th

The Fourth of July is a time for barbeques, fireworks, and, if we're getting historical, political revolution and reform.

This year, some celebs are doing more than posting selfies from the beach or draping themselves in American flags to commemorate the holiday -- they are using their voice and platform to speak out about the injustices they feel should be recognized during America's 242nd birthday.

Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate the holiday with a message of inclusiveness and love for the immigrants, writing, "Happy 4th of July! This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts and dreamers has come a long way. Let’s keep going."

Happy 4th of July! This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts and dreamers has come a long way. Let’s keep going. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 4, 2018

Many stars also addressed those who have been turning out to political marches and demonstrations across the country over the last two years -- most recently at the many Families Belong Together marches protesting President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration enforcement policies.

"Happy 4th of July! Remember, there is nothing more patriotic than protest," Oscar-winning rapper Common tweeted, along with a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall: "To protest against injustice is the foundation of all our American democracy."

"To protest against injustice is the foundation of all our American democracy" Thurgood Marshall pic.twitter.com/y7wXwzcwi1 — COMMON (@common) July 4, 2018

Sex and the City star and political activist Cynthia Nixon shared her support as well, stating that "The #FourthofJuly is a day to celebrate everything that makes America great. So that’s what I’m going to do."

She then paid tribute to the school teachers, activists and those who have decided to enter the political arena for the first time in an effort to make a change in the world, and concluded with a message of hope and courage.

"Now is not the time to give up. It’s time to keep marching forward and, every day, ask the question, 'Does ‘we the people’ include all of us?'" Nixon wrote.

Today, I’m celebrating the activists who put all their energies towards protecting their communities from the terrorist organization ICE. #FourthofJuly#AbolishICE — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 4, 2018

I’m celebrating all the women and people of color running for office for the first time because they’ve seen the direction President Trump wants to take our country and they won’t stand for it. #FourthofJuly — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 4, 2018

Now is not the time to give up. It’s time to keep marching forward and, every day, ask the question, “Does ‘we the people’ include all of us?” #FourthofJuly — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 4, 2018

Other outspoken celebrity activists took the fight further, calling out the president directly, including talk show host Chelsea Handler, who apologized to all the other countries on earth for electing Trump.

"To every country on the 4th of July. We’re sorry about our president. He doesn’t reflect all of our views—and we hope you know that the majority of us are ashamed," she wrote. "We will rally each other and come back to the world one step at a time. #novemberiscoming #alsosorryabouthotdogs"

To every country on the 4th of July. We’re sorry about our president. He doesn’t reflect all of our views—and we hope you know that the majority of us are ashamed. We will rally each other and come back to the world one step at a time. #novemberiscoming#alsosorryabouthotdogs — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 4, 2018

Meanwhile, director Ava DuVernay retweeted a post Trump shared early Wednesday morning in which he wrote, "Happy Fourth of July....Our Country is doing GREAT!"

"Happy Fourth of You Lie," DuVernay responded.

Happy Fourth of You Lie. https://t.co/06jWfyXLB1 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 4, 2018

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright also called out the current administration with a summary of recent developments in Robert Mueller's on-going investigation into the Trump campaigns' alleged collusion with the Russian government.

"Happy 4th of July! Happy Birthday America! Your President*'s ex-campaign head's in jail and charged, among other things, with conspiracy against you. Your President*'s personal *wink* 'attorney' is in line to face similar charges and guess who's next!" Wright tweeted. "Enjoy the fireworks!"

Happy 4th of July! Happy Birthday America! Your President*'s ex-campaign head's in jail and charged, among other things, with conspiracy against you. Your President*'s personal *wink* 'attorney' is in line to face similar charges and guess who's next! Enjoy the fireworks!✊🏾🇺🇸 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 4, 2018

Check out some of the politically minded messages other celebrities, athletes and politicians -- including Bill and Hillary Clinton -- shared to Twitter in honor of the holiday.

242 years ago, we set out to build a more perfect union. We’re not finished yet. Happy Fourth of July. pic.twitter.com/hJOFcpgHEb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 4, 2018

E pluribus unum — out of diversity comes a deeper strength and unity rooted in the timeless ideals we celebrate today. It's "We the People" not "Us vs. Them." Happy 4th of July! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 4, 2018

Thinking of Americans, known and unknown, who loved our nation’s ideals enough to fight for them. To you I bow my head and will raise a glass on this, our nation’s 242nd birthday. Happy 4th of July. — Ann Curry (@AnnCurry) July 4, 2018

This #FourthofJuly2018 I vow to not stop til EVERY LAST CHILD IS REUNITED WITH THEIR PARENTS. I vow to keep fighting for every disgusting atrocity this country has faced under racist idiot @realDonaldTrumppic.twitter.com/qFpcV8ynep — tara strong (@tarastrong) July 4, 2018

America is an exceptional nation, founded by people fleeing persecution. We are not perfect, no nation is. But now we resolve our differences through our grand experiment with democracy.



Honor #FourthofJuly2018 by getting involved, voting & making your voice heard. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 4, 2018

We were born through a fight and we will continue to fight.



We should stand up and fight for what is right, and we can do that without hating each other. Hate begets hate. You can fight without hate in your heart. Fight with truth, honor, and respect.#fourthofjulypic.twitter.com/Ht5GqJQRlJ — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 4, 2018

