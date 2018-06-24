Lena Dunham, Amber Heard, Sia and More Travel to Texas to Protest Immigrant Families Being Separated

Lena Dunham, Sia, Amber Heard, Joshua Jackson, Bella Thorne, Constance Wu, Mira Sorvino and more stars traveled to Tornillo, Texas, on Sunday, to protest President Donald Trump's controversial, "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has resulted in about 2,000 children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during a six-week period in April and May.

Last Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order to reverse his policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the administration's "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting illegal border crossings remains in place, meaning families can still be held in detention centers.

According to section one of the new order, the administration will continue to prosecute crimes of "improper entry" and "maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources."

Dunham shared a picture of the group with their signs on Instagram on Sunday.

Tornillo is the site of a US-Mexico border checkpoint and a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant minors.

"We came to Tornillo, Texas, to show our solidarity with the families who have been separated, the children who are alone and the parents who are grieving and the undocumented Americans who are losing more than I can fathom," Dunham wrote. "Thank you, Tornillo, for showing us a warm border welcome and reminding us that together we rise. Thank you @amberheard @constancewu @vancityjax @jennikonner @bellathorne @dani_thorne @elsamariecollins @mirasorvino @ioneskyelee @angeliquecabral @ktqlowes @caseyrosewilson @travon @wynter @kendrick38 @therealannacamp @skylerastin @siamusic."

Sorvino also posted pictured with Dunham, and thanked the Girls star for inviting her.

"TY so much @lenadunham for inviting me on this moving journey of bearing witness at the border," Sorvino wrote. "Tho they would not let us pass through, knowing that those children were there on the other side of the barbed wires, in a desert where the heat was easily over 100, made me want to fight even harder to #EndFamilySeparation @votolatino."

As for Heard, she shared a picture of herself with a sign reading, "Apartheid was legal. Holocaust was legal. Legality is a matter of power, not justice."

"Law is meant to protect and defend justice, not destroy it," she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Sia said she was matching donations up to $100,000.

Pitch Perfect stars Anna Camp and husband Skyler Astin also shared photos from the protest, as well as Joshua Jackson, who wrote, "This was 10:00 am in Tornillo, Texas. We were standing outside the detention facility where hundreds of children are being held in tents. It was already near 100 F out there. These are not summer camps. These are not acceptable conditions for children. This is a humanitarian crises of our own making. #stopseparatingfamilies #endfamilydetention."

Last week, George and Amal Clooney made a $100,000 donation to help immigrant children separated from their families. Rachel Maddow also struggled to keep her composure during last Tuesday’s live taping of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, when talking about "tender age" shelters.

