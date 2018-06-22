Eva Longoria Responds to Immigrant Families Being Separated After the Birth of Her Son

Eva Longoria feels even more empathy for the families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border now that she is a mom herself.

The 43-year-old actress welcomed her first child, son Santiago, earlier this week, and on Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her posing with her newborn as well as address the issues of families being separated at the border and President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, which he recently reversed.

“Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Baston. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola,” she began. “In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fun legal services for separated families #KeepFamiliesTogether.”

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order to reverse his policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border. The administration’s “zero tolerance” policy of prosecuting illegal border crossings remains in place, meaning families can still be held in detention centers.

According to section one of the new order, the administration will continue to prosecute crimes of "improper entry" and "maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources."

Many stars have already spoken out about the issue. On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez also took to Twitter to make an impassioned plea to her followers.

Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children. I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

“Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children. I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home,” she wrote. “I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option.”

I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option. As a Latino, and as you know very well, a proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American, — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

we and the people of all different races, roots, and culture have enriched this country. But the recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop. This is about basic human rights and decency. If you care about children, — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

have concern for the lack of transparency about this disastrous display, in full view to the world in general, I encourage you first to get caught up on the situation. Next, call your congressperson and demand an answer — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

but I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love. We first need to admit we have a problem before we can heal it. We cannot focus on the evil, we must push towards unity and get to a healing place. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2018

ITS ALL IN OUR HANDS. Supporting one another in these troubled times, we can remain on the right side of history: the side where children are safe and in their parents arms. Act now, call now, speak now, LOVE now. #familiesbelongtogether#lovenothate — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 22, 2018

Lopez went on to note, “This is about basic human rights and decency,” urging her fans to educate themselves on the topic before contacting their congressman.

She concluded with a positive message, writing, “I also want you to remain hopeful — hold fast to hope, faith and Love. We first need to admit we have a problem before we can heal it. We cannot focus on the evil, we must push towards unity and get to a healing place. IT’S ALL IN OUR HANDS. Supporting one another in these troubled times, we can remain on the right side of history: the side where children are safe and in their parents’ arms. Act now, call now, speak now, LOVE now. #familiesbelongtogether#lovenothate.”

For more from Longoria, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend, Julianne Hough & More React to Signed Order to Reverse Immigration Policy

Tessa Thompson Says It's an 'Instinct' to Join Socially-Conscious Projects Amid Border Controversy (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen, Anne Hathaway & More Sound Off on Immigrant Children Being Separated From Parents at US Border

Related Gallery