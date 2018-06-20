Eva Longoria Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Find Out His Name and See the First Pic!

Eva Longoria is a mom!

The 43-year-old actress and her husband, Jose "Pepe" Baston, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple shared the news with HOLA! USA in touching hospital photos of the new mom with her little boy on the cover. Eva's son is named Santiago Enrique Baston, and he was born on Tuesday at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces at birth.

"We are so grateful for this blessing," Longoria told HOLA! USA, who was wearing a "Santiago" necklace in the images.

This is Longoria's first child, while Baston is father to four children -- daughters Natalia and Mariana and sons Sebastian and Jose -- from a previous marriage.

Longoria and Baston tied the knot on May 21, 2016, and announced that they were expecting their first child together in December 2017. On New Year's Day, the former Telenovela star shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her tiny baby bump via Instagram.

"New year, new adventures!" she captioned the pic. "I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already!"

ET caught up with Longoria several times during her pregnancy, including in March, when she revealed her unexpected lack-of-cravings and dished on potential baby names.

"I don't have any cravings. I have the opposite of cravings," she dished. "I actually don't like chicken right now since I got pregnant, and I used to eat chicken daily. My husband ordered it the other day and I'm like, 'Why would you do that?!'"

As for her son's name, she added, "We are Mexican, so we're very traditional. It'll be a long name."

Longoria also had a gorgeous baby shower in early May, which she shared on social media. Plus, the Overboard star chatted with ET on her last official day of work before starting maternity leave, where she gushed about wanting to meet her little man.

"I can't wait to meet him," she declared. "I want to know what he's like and who he looks like."

Congrats to the happy family!

