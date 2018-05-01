Eva Longoria Reveals How Pregnancy Has Changed Her Red Carpet Routine (Exclusive)

Red carpet preparations are a little different for Eva Longoria these days.

The pregnant 43-year-old actress looked stunning as she stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Overboard, on Monday -- but told ET's Carly Steel that in her third trimester, it took a lot to get her to the event.

"I've slept all day just to prepare for tonight's premiere. I was like, 'I'm so tired, I don't know if I'm even gonna make it through the movie!' I'm so sleepy right now," she shared, adding that it was "challenging" to get herself together for the premiere.

"It's a lot of contouring, people," she joked. "My face is a lot wider. This is an illusion with contouring. You too can have this face!"

The red carpet challenges only make impending motherhood more real for Longoria, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jose Antonio Baston.

"Every day it gets more and more real. I'm like, 'Oh, he's going to have to come out eventually, right?'" she said. "It's not just like, 'Oh, pregnancy is so great'... He's eventually gonna be here."

The actress will have her baby shower on Saturday, which happens to be Cinco de Mayo. According to Longoria, she wasn't planning to go with the theme, but it was "the only weekend I had free." As for her baby registry, the Desperate Housewives alum confessed that her girlfriends lent a helping hand.

"Honestly, I didn't register. My girlfriends registered for me," she shared. "I don't know any of these things. My girlfriends and I, we sat in bed one night and they were like, 'You need five of these,' and I was like, 'I do? What is that?' I mean, there's a lot of little tchotchkes that you need."

One friend with plenty of motherhood advice is Longoria's Overboard co-star, Anna Faris, who is mom to 5-year-old son Jack.

"I'm in love with Anna. Anna's my best friend, whether she likes it or not. Not just in the movie, in life," she gushed, as the two told the cheeky story of how they became so close.

"I grabbed your butt," Longoria confessed.

"In the best of ways," Faris confirmed. "Nobody grips like you!"

Overboard hits theaters on Friday.

