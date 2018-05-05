Eva Longoria Shares Photos From Her Festive Baby Shower

Eva Longoria is glowing.



The 43-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share photos from her epic baby shower.



Longoria looked stunning in a white summery dress as she posed with sweet treats being offered at the gathering. The Overboard actress also gave fans a sneak peek at the decor, which featured an assortment of white and yellow flowers, an adorable teddy bear and a diaper cake.

Instagram/Eva Longoria

Instagram/Eva Longoria

Instagram/Eva Longoria

Guests in attendance included Ken Paves, Melanie Griffith and Roselyn Sanchez -- all of which rocked their favorite pajama outfit.

Longoria, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jose Antonio Baston, opened up about her pregnancy to ET earlier this week.



"Every day it gets more and more real," she told ET's Carly Steel at the premiere of her new movie, Overboard. "I'm like, 'Oh, he's going to have to come out eventually, right? It's not just like, 'Oh, pregnancy is so great'... He's eventually gonna be here."



The Desperate Housewives alum also confessed that her girlfriends have been very supportive.



"Honestly, I didn't register. My girlfriends registered for me," she said. "I don't know any of these things. My girlfriends and I, we sat in bed one night and they were like, 'You need five of these,' and I was like, 'I do? What is that?' I mean, there's a lot of little tchotchkes that you need."

Last month, Longoria was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For more on that milestone, watch the video below.

