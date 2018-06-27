Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One of Her 'Favorite Men' in Sweet Post

Priyanka Chopra is pretty smitten with Nick Jonas.

The 35-year-old Quantico star gave her rumored boyfriend a sweet shout-out in one of her Instagram Story posts on Wednesday. Showing off the beach in her native country of India, Chopra snapped a pic of the 25-year-old "Find You" singer and another man standing in front of the ocean in Goa.

"My favourite men," the actress wrote on the snap alongside a smiling emoji with heart eyes. The photo comes after the couple jetted off to India together last week, where a source told ET that Jonas would meet Chopra's mother, Madhu, for the first time.

Instagram Story

On Friday, the brunette beauty made an appearance on Jonas' Instagram for the first time. In the Instagram Story video, Chopra flashed an adorable smile as she ran towards Jonas on a balcony. "Her," the "Jealous" singer wrote alongside the clip, with a heart-eye emoji.

The twosome was first linked after they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala. Earlier this year, the two enjoyed an epic Memorial Day weekend together, including a night at Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert, a visit to a Dodgers game and a day on a boat with pals. Jonas also took his new lady to a cousin's wedding at the beginning of the month.

See more of their recent date nights in the video below.

