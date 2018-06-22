Nick Jonas Goes Instagram Official With Priyanka Chopra as Source Says They're Getting Serious

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just might be the real deal.

After a weekend meeting Jonas' family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey earlier this month, Chopra decided it was time to introduce her rumored new beau to her world. The couple jetted off to India together, where a source tells ET Jonas will meet Chopra's mother, Madhu, for the first time.

According to ET's source, the pair's relationship is getting serious, and they're very happy together. They certainly seemed to be enjoying each other's company on social media, as the Quantico star graced Jonas' Instagram for the first time on Friday. Chopra flashes an adorable smile in the video, as she runs towards Jonas on a balcony.

"Her," the "Jealous" singer wrote alongside the clip, with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram

Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 35, were first linked after they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala. Earlier this year, the two enjoyed an epic Memorial Day weekend together, including a night at Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert, a visit to a Dodgers game and a day on a boat with pals.

Chopra played coy about a possible romance with Jonas during her May 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When asked if there were any "flirtatious vibes" between the good-looking stars, Chopra coyly replied, "We didn't have time yet, maybe next time we meet."

ET has reached out to reps for Jonas and Chopra for comment. See more on the pair in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Wears Stunning Satin Dress for Date Night With Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Takes Priyanka Chopra to Family Wedding -- See the Pic!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ‘Very Affectionate’ During Cozy Dinner Date

Related Gallery