Priyanka Chopra Wears Stunning Satin Dress for Date Night With Nick Jonas

Things between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appear to be heating up. The rumored new couple was spotted having a date night at Park Avenue Summer in New York City on Tuesday night, and their style was on point.

The Quantico star sported a sky blue satin dress with black heels along with a white coat draped over her shoulders. As for the 25-year-old singer, he stayed close to Chopra while wearing white pants, a black sporty shirt and carrying what appeared to be a fanny pack.

The pair have been spotted out together frequently in the past few weeks. Though Chopra didn’t bring Jonas as her date to last month’s royal wedding, the two did attend another wedding together this past weekend.

The “Jealous” singer brought the 35-year-old actress as his date to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey on Saturday. Jonas wore a navy suit for the occasion while Chopra rocked a stunning gold dress.

The two first sparked romance rumors last year when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together, but just have recently been attending even more events together.

